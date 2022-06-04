Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.21% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,168,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 284,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $442.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.