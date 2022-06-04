Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.69. 928,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,520. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.94.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.