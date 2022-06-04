Lition Price Reaches $0.0018 (LIT)

Lition (LIT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Lition has a total market capitalization of $64,785.89 and approximately $171.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

