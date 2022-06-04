Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.87. The company had a trading volume of 171,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,870. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $272.20 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.51. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

