Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,575.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $1,575.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,673.71 or 1.00065627 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 758,698,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

