Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 0.9% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Linde were worth $55,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.90. 1,332,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.33.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.