Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $355.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.33.

NYSE LIN opened at $331.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.86. Linde has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

