Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.07 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.
In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.