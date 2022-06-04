Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.07 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Liberty Latin America had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

