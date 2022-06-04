Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LICY stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

