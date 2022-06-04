Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $6.40-6.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.85.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.