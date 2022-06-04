Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,392 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of Lennar worth $33,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $28,515,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in Lennar by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $22,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $80.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

