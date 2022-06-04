Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also commented on LEGN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 116.79% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

