LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,379.00

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $9,379.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.27 or 0.04456076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00416933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars.

