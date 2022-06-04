Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of SWIM opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

