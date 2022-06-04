Landbox (LAND) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Landbox has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $61,055.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00891749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00433992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

