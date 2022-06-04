Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Shares Down 4.2%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 1,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCSHF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.50) to GBX 434 ($5.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.88) to GBX 731 ($9.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.77.

Get Lancashire alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.