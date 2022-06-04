Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

