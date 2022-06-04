KZ Cash (KZC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,627.72

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,627.72 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00400766 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004252 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00164687 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

