Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Kubota stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 1 year low of $81.60 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

