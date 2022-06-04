Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KUBTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

