Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

KUBTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. Kubota has a 52-week low of $81.60 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.