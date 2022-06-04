Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.80.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,711,000 after purchasing an additional 165,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 111,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,168,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.