Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.80.
KRNT opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
