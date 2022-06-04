Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

KSS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kohl’s by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,562 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

