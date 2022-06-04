Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOD. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

KOD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. 830,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,447. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 122,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,906,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 338,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,581.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 893.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

