KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

KNBE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ KNBE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,182. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,396 shares of company stock valued at $761,371. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth $23,962,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $66,205,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $29,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

