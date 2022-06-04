Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $49.03. 2,058,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

