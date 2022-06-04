Klever One Day Volume Reaches $6.94 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $68.32 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.01161866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00436545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

