Klever (KLV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.86 Million

Klever (KLV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $67.97 million and $6.86 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 278.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.29 or 0.03579194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00396458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

