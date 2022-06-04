Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.73

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as low as $15.59. Kirin shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 55,804 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNBWY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

