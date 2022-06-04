Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Down 0.9%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.72). 126,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 365,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £375.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.50.

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

