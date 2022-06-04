Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Stock Price Down 25%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 788,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 214,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.
About Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN)
