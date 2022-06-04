Kadena Price Reaches $1.94 on Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00006522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $358.80 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.92 or 0.01951473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00442670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,802,448 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

