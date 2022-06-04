JulSwap Market Capitalization Hits $1.98 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $359,473.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

