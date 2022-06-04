JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

