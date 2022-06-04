Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $13.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 509,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

