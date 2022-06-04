John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.06

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.06 and traded as low as $38.21. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 27,105 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
