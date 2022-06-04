John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.06

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.06 and traded as low as $38.21. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 27,105 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

