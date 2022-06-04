John Charles Pfeifer Purchases 1,762 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer purchased 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $23,751.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,580.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MTW opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $472.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.11. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

