JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 42.23%. JOANN’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. JOANN has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $258.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.04%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in JOANN by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JOANN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JOANN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

