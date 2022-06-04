JMP Securities Reaffirms “Mkt Outperform” Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their mkt outperform rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.60.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.55.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

