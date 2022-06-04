JMP Securities Lowers 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) to Hold

JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $80,392.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

