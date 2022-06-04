JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

JKS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.42.

JKS opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 0.87. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after buying an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

