Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.