JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,123,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $60,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,012.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,230,000 after purchasing an additional 368,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.50%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

