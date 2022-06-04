Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 322.67 ($4.08).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.