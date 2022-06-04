iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $140.30 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.65.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.