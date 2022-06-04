iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $129.34 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

