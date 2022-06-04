iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after acquiring an additional 998,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

