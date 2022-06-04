iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $319,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,253,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,117,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,335,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.35. The company had a trading volume of 868,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,191. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.78 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.46.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

