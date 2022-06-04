iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.52

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.52 and traded as low as C$15.21. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 24,959 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.