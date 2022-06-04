iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.59. 7,959,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.